Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 3,374 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

