Exane Derivatives Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exane Derivatives reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Netflix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $5,020,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

