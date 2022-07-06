Exane Derivatives Sells 10,353 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

