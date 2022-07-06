Exane Derivatives Sells 1,344 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Herc were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.17.

HRI opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.