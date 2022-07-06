Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

UNP opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

