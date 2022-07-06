Exane Derivatives Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. WestRock has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.