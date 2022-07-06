Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,640,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 41,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 344,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,705,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XELA shares. B. Riley lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

