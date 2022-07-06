Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.