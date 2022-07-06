Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after buying an additional 1,128,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $357.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

