Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,209.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

