F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of F5 worth $73,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Shares of F5 stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $686,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

About F5 (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.