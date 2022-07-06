F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of F5 worth $73,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $686,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
