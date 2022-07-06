FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

