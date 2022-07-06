FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

FedEx stock opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

