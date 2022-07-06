FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FDX stock opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

