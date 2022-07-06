FedEx Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $22.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $22.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.21. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $23.22 per share.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.61 on Monday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

