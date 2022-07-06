Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.67.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

