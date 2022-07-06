Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.67.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

