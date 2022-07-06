Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 93,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 524,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

