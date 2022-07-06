Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.98 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $77,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.