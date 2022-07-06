Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $6.98 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.