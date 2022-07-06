Financial Analysis: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining N/A N/A N/A Computer Services 19.53% 24.52% 15.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Computer Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 2.79 -$11.21 million N/A N/A Computer Services $316.65 million 3.30 $61.86 million $2.25 16.89

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 332.96%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Computer Services.

Summary

Computer Services beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Computer Services (Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

