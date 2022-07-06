Financial Contrast: Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celularity and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $21.33 million 24.06 -$100.12 million ($2.80) -1.33 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 38.43 -$45.64 million ($0.33) -0.82

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celularity. Celularity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Celularity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celularity and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 2 2 0 2.50 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Celularity presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 160.56%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 825.93%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Celularity.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -330.93% -136.80% -22.86% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.78% -35.18%

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Celularity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. It also sells and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance and Interfyl; collects stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas; and provides cells storage under the LifebankUSA brand. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

