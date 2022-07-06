Financial Contrast: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) versus PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

This table compares Simon Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 43.12% 56.67% 6.25% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -14.74% -2.37% -0.33%

This table compares Simon Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 6.27 $2.25 billion $6.78 14.39 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.38 $56.85 million ($0.73) -19.97

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 4 10 0 2.71 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $155.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.23%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.03, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Simon Property Group pays out 100.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -257.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.