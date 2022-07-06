Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 399 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 328,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,438 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 24,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

