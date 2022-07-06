Financial Review: 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) versus Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nidec shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 374Water and Nidec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Nidec 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Nidec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45% Nidec 7.13% 11.23% 5.50%

Volatility & Risk

374Water has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nidec has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 374Water and Nidec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 7,144.81 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Nidec $17.09 billion 2.18 $1.22 billion $0.51 30.65

Nidec has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Summary

Nidec beats 374Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

374Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Nidec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products. Its products are used for applications in robotics, IoT products, automotive components, home appliances, logistics/agriculture, information technology, office automation, mobile devices and optical components, medical and health care products, housing equipment, commercial and professional products, industrial machinery, and processing/inspection equipment. Nidec Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

