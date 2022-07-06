Financial Review: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) vs. Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuVasive and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.30 -$64.09 million ($0.75) -67.15 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 10.76 -$62.96 million ($3.09) -3.58

Sight Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sight Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -3.23% 11.85% 4.51% Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NuVasive and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

NuVasive currently has a consensus price target of $63.78, indicating a potential upside of 26.64%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.04%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

