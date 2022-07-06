First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in First Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

