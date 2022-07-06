First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $540,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.91. The stock has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

