First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,732,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

