First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Lowered to $36.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of MYFW opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.71.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.