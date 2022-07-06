First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) PT Lowered to $36.00

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MYFW opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.71.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $209,544.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $128,893.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,490 shares of company stock worth $393,208. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

