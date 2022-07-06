FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.01

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$181.01 and traded as low as C$155.47. FirstService shares last traded at C$162.86, with a volume of 68,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$209.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 6.4800003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

