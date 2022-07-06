Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.