Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.97.
Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluent (FLNT)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.