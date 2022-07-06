Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,334 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 542,386 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

