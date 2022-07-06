Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading Up 2.4%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 21,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 17,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

