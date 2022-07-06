Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.