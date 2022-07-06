Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRU. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.01. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.