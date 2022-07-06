Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

