Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0032

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $185,625.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

