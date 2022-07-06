Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $766.68

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.68 ($9.28) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.45). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 779.20 ($9.44), with a volume of 475,820 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.23) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.38 ($12.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 765.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

