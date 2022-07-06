Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.20 ($24.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.63. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($38.96) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($46.67).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

