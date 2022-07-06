FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Issued By DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Shares of CARE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

