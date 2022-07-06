FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By Raymond James

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCS. Cormark reduced their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.07.

Tecsys stock opened at C$32.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$61.06.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 98.15%.

About Tecsys (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.