FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.37 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 62,931 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Ameris Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.