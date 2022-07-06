FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%.
opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
