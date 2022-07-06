Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

