Geeq Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $486,577.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

