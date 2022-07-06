General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

