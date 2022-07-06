Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

