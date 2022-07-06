Gitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $36.15 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $36.15 million and $6.36 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00012618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,178.95 or 1.00014767 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

