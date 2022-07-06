Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 71,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLP. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

GLP stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,797.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

