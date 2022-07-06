Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Trading 2.4% Higher

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 33,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 147,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gold Standard Ventures news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,270,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,281,030.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

