GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 4.6%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

